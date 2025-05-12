Why The Tops Of Microwave-Baked Treats Are Ugly And How To Fix Them

They say magic is just science we don't yet understand — but even with a pretty solid understanding of how microwaves work, sometimes they still feel like magic. From cooking eggs a surprising variety of ways to reviving leftovers and making decadent single-serve mug cakes, that little box of electromagnetic radiation is a must-have in nearly every kitchen for a reason. But, of course, the way a microwave heats items is different from the way an oven does it. That can result in textural, aesthetic, and taste differences; in other words, it can make your microwave mug brownie look really ugly, with cracked tops and a dryness throughout. By understanding why this happens, you can counteract the flaws.

While an oven works by heating up the air around an item and allowing that heat to slowly seep in and cook the food, microwaves send electromagnetic waves into food that target and heat up water molecules within. This rapidly heats the item from the inside rather than the outside like an oven ... but it can effectively vaporize most of the moisture, leaving your treat dry and rubbery. Thankfully, this has an easy fix: Add a little water on top of your mug cake/brownie/cinnamon roll batter before popping it in the microwave, allowing the extra moisture to keep the dessert springy and succulent.