Why The Tops Of Microwave-Baked Treats Are Ugly And How To Fix Them
They say magic is just science we don't yet understand — but even with a pretty solid understanding of how microwaves work, sometimes they still feel like magic. From cooking eggs a surprising variety of ways to reviving leftovers and making decadent single-serve mug cakes, that little box of electromagnetic radiation is a must-have in nearly every kitchen for a reason. But, of course, the way a microwave heats items is different from the way an oven does it. That can result in textural, aesthetic, and taste differences; in other words, it can make your microwave mug brownie look really ugly, with cracked tops and a dryness throughout. By understanding why this happens, you can counteract the flaws.
While an oven works by heating up the air around an item and allowing that heat to slowly seep in and cook the food, microwaves send electromagnetic waves into food that target and heat up water molecules within. This rapidly heats the item from the inside rather than the outside like an oven ... but it can effectively vaporize most of the moisture, leaving your treat dry and rubbery. Thankfully, this has an easy fix: Add a little water on top of your mug cake/brownie/cinnamon roll batter before popping it in the microwave, allowing the extra moisture to keep the dessert springy and succulent.
Remoisturizing your microwaved goods, and other fixes
You may have encountered other frozen foods with directions telling you to place a wet paper towel over the plate while your food is being microwaved. This works for essentially the same reason, and you could even do this on top of the container your baked good is in rather than pouring water directly on top of the batter. The heated moisture creates steam, softening your confection much as steaming dumplings with water on the stovetop softens the dough.
However, this rapid rising process that comes from the inside out can result in a rubbery, pockmarked texture as steam rises out through the top of the mug cake. If this is the case, dusting on powdered sugar or topping it with melted chocolate or whipped cream hides its visual flaws and, perhaps more importantly, adds a sweet finish. One final piece of advice is to make use of your microwave's power level button to lower the setting and stretch out the cook time. The waves that a microwave sends out can cause uneven heating, making one bite of your mug brownie unbearably hot and another clearly uncooked and mushy. But, lessening the heating power can help your whole dish heat up more evenly, preventing your microwave bake from rising in an uneven way and protecting against the possibility of an aesthetically unappealing burnt edge.