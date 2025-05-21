Meet The Chef Who Made Every Legendary Cheesecake On The Golden Girls

It was not uncommon for Geary's Safeway bakery department to be tasked with creating food props for filming at Paramount Studios. After making that initial cake, he said that producers took notice of his savviness in knowing how the cake would look on camera. "Obviously things have advanced a lot since then, but at the time they were impressed that I understood how white frosting could read yellow on camera," he explained (via Wednesday Journal). They decided to make eating late-night cheesecake a reoccurring theme in the script, and thus, his job as the resident cheesecake maker for "The Golden Girls" was cemented.

According to Geary, over 100 episodes featured cheesecakes. He made all different types of cheesecake through the years, always preparing seven identical cakes for the weekly Friday night tapings. They were typically plain or New York-style cheesecake, though he explained that they would change up the look through the years and that it was important they looked like store-bought cheesecakes. While he invariably had seven cakes on hand for possible reshoots, they typically only needed one or two per taping. As an added fun fact, Geary also shared that Bea Arthur (who played Dorothy) was the only Golden Girl on set who never ate a morsel. Arthur just didn't like it.