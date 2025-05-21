The Entire Category Of Food You Should Avoid Ordering On A Cruise Ship

When you're on a cruise, it's tempting to treat every meal as an all-you-can-eat food experience. But as delicious as the menu looks, some meals can turn your vacation dream into a stomach nightmare, and you should avoid ordering them. Spicy dishes, especially those cooked with chili oil, cayenne, jalapeños, or hot sauces, are a sure-fire way to ignite heartburn and indigestion. On a cruise, unwanted bathroom breaks are the last thing you want to be imprisoned by. And while the salsa-drenched tacos and tikka masala might look super tasty, it's probably best to save them for when you're back on land.

Another issue is that cruise ships cook in large quantities, typically for thousands of people per seating. That means spicy levels might be inconsistent. A "mild" dish can still pack some unwanted heat, so it's in your best interest to avoid ordering altogether, even if you have a high spice tolerance. Spicy food can also mess with hydration. Peppers make you sweat more, and sweating dehydrates you faster, especially if you're sunbathing, swimming, or consuming alcohol during the day. And when you're dehydrated, headaches, dizziness, and fatigue are just around the corner. Out on the ocean, you have fewer options to treat digestive issues. There is no chance for a quick drive to the drugstore, and seasickness naturally keeps your stomach on high alert. After all, your body's already confused about the constant imbalance caused by the ocean.