The Simple College Dorm Breakfast You Can Whip Up With Just A Coffee Pot
There's something about living in a college dorm room that can bring out the best in creativity. Whether it's the excitement of having control over your own life for the first time or merely survival skills kicking in, it's quite possible that no kitchen tools have ever been used in as many multipurpose ways as they have by an 18-year-old freshman sick of dining commons pasta. So if you're in that stage of life currently, or you just want to reminisce on the inventive meals of your youth, test out a clever way to use your coffee pot by making quick oats.
All you have to do is fill your coffee machine with water as normal, remove any coffee grounds, and allow the pot to fill up with near-boiling water. Once it's heated up, pour the water into a small bowl of dry oats, let it sit for one to five minutes while the dry oats soak up the moisture, and then it should be good to go.
It's a simple trick, but it is a nice way to prepare a breakfast that cooks itself, so you can walk away to do another morning routine task while the water heats up. The plain base of oatmeal can also be spiced up in so many ways that it's likely to be a while before you get bored of it. If you are living in a dorm and don't have your own coffee pot, there's likely a communal one in the dorm kitchen or on campus that you can use to heat up your water. Just make sure you use old fashioned rolled oats or quick oats so that they'll cook quickly. And voila — one dish later, you've got yourself a versatile breakfast.
Jazz up your oatmeal with toppings and flavors
Sure, plain oatmeal can be pretty bland. But getting creative with your toppings can elevate even the blandest of oatmeal. If you're looking to make your morning meal a little more balanced, adding in some fresh fruit like strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries can bring some freshness to the warm oatmeal, while drizzling in a spoonful of peanut or almond butter can pack a punch of protein to get your morning started off right. On the other hand, don't be afraid to go savory with your oatmeal. It might not be what you're used to, but shredded cheese, crumbled bacon, or spicy chili crisp are all simple additions that can make your oatmeal feel more substantial, and give it a new edge if you're bored of the same old sweet stuff.
If you're a college student and the dorm fridge is just too jam-packed with sodas for you to squeeze in boxes of berries, there's also a lot of shelf-stable topping choices. Honey, granola, coconut flakes, and chia seeds are all good to chill in a box under your bed (or wherever you have space) for a decent amount of time, so don't let your lack of fridge space stop you from having a flavorful morning meal. Oh, and if you're a slow eater, pro tip: Deep bowls are best for oatmeal to keep it warm the whole time you're eating and stop it from reaching that strange, congealed state too soon.