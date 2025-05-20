The Simple College Dorm Breakfast You Can Whip Up With Just A Coffee Pot

There's something about living in a college dorm room that can bring out the best in creativity. Whether it's the excitement of having control over your own life for the first time or merely survival skills kicking in, it's quite possible that no kitchen tools have ever been used in as many multipurpose ways as they have by an 18-year-old freshman sick of dining commons pasta. So if you're in that stage of life currently, or you just want to reminisce on the inventive meals of your youth, test out a clever way to use your coffee pot by making quick oats.

All you have to do is fill your coffee machine with water as normal, remove any coffee grounds, and allow the pot to fill up with near-boiling water. Once it's heated up, pour the water into a small bowl of dry oats, let it sit for one to five minutes while the dry oats soak up the moisture, and then it should be good to go.

It's a simple trick, but it is a nice way to prepare a breakfast that cooks itself, so you can walk away to do another morning routine task while the water heats up. The plain base of oatmeal can also be spiced up in so many ways that it's likely to be a while before you get bored of it. If you are living in a dorm and don't have your own coffee pot, there's likely a communal one in the dorm kitchen or on campus that you can use to heat up your water. Just make sure you use old fashioned rolled oats or quick oats so that they'll cook quickly. And voila — one dish later, you've got yourself a versatile breakfast.