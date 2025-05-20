Haricot Verts Vs Green Beans: What's The Difference

When you think of green beans your mind might wander to plates of vegetables your mom forced you to eat as a kid. They make a dinner plate look and feel kind of blah but add a serving of haricot verts to your plate, and everyone starts feeling a little fancy. Perhaps you've ordered haricot vert in an upscale restaurant thinking you will be wowed by something bougie and unexpected, only to be seriously let down when you get your plate of steak and frites, with a side of string beans. Aside from two very different sounding names, these two vegetables don't really look that different, so what actually sets them apart?

The answer is a bit nuanced. In other words, they are the same but different. The term "Green bean" refers to a number of varieties of long, green pods that grow either in bush or pole varieties, and haricot vert actually means "green bean" in French (haricot meaning bean and vert meaning green). So, haricot verts are, simply put, green beans, but the differences extend well beyond the name. Haricot verts are actually a specific variety of green beans, one that is more common in France and is often referred to as a French green bean, while the green beans commonly found in American grocery stores (both in the produce section and in cans) are a variety known as the blue lake bean.

They will both make a fantastic addition to any meal, from a Thanksgiving feast or a night out at a steakhouse to a simple side dish on a weeknight after a long day at work, but there are differences in size, taste, and appearance, so to truly appreciate the beans on your plate, it's worth exploring the differences between the haricot verts and common green beans.