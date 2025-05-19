Enjoy Your Cruise To The Fullest And Avoid Ordering This Food

When it comes to vacations, cruises can be a divisive topic. Some people love them and go on multiple cruises a year. Others can't stand the thought of being on a large vessel in the middle of the ocean with thousands of strangers. Then, if you're willing to splurge and hop on the boat for a week, there's always the question of food. You should generally do your best to avoid some types of food on a cruise, but you may still have questions.

Do you stick to the included, casual and buffet-style restaurants, or do you splurge even more and opt for some of the higher-priced speciality dining options? Are the buffets safe to eat from, or are you risking a nasty days-long norovirus situation by eating that chicken lo mein? How often are those self-serve ice cream machines actually cleaned?

So many questions. But one of the questions curious potential cruisers often ask: What about seafood? Should you avoid it altogether, or stick to the cooked dishes? Is sushi safe to eat on a cruise? Let's dig in.