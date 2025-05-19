Bourbon-Laced Waffles Are The Delicious Answer To Your Vanilla Extract Shortage

A subtle but noticeable twinge of vanilla is what can separate a great batch of waffles from waffles that are only pretty good. The aromatic quality and sweet presence of vanilla can help bring your ingredients together in a harmony of wonderful breakfast flavors, but what do you do if you find yourself all out of vanilla extract? You don't have to worry about going without that vanilla flavor, as long as you've got some bourbon in your home bar.

The right bourbon can be your get-out-of-jail-free card if you're short on vanilla extract, as it serves as a surprisingly effective substitute for vanilla extract that you can grab straight from the bar and use in your cooking. Bourbon, being a sweet liquor as far as strong spirits go, tends to carry some delicious vanilla notes, as well as other breakfast-friendly flavors such as butterscotch and caramel. Just make sure to grab a bourbon that doesn't have much rye in its mash bill (as it can be quite spicy), and focus on one that stays closer to its sweet roots instead. You won't miss your bottle of vanilla extract at all. Waffles are already deeply ingrained in American history, so you may as well give them even more of an American touch with some of Kentucky's finest.