How To Remove A Wine Stain From Clothes Without Any Cleaning Agents

Is there anything more annoying than pouring yourself a nice glass of your favorite cabernet sauvignon or that spicy Montepulciano you brought back from Italy, only to watch it ruin your outfit as it lands on you before you even take the first sip? Though white wine doesn't stain as badly, red wine is incredibly stubborn and a true pain to clean. As it happens, red wine gets its intense red color from the pigments present in grape skins, called anthocyanins. Once these hit a surface, they can dye everything from shirts to cookware. To make matters worse, let the stain dry and it might never come out. But it's not the end of the world just yet — while you may have heard club soda is your friend for red wine stains, let's introduce another ally to the list in boiling water.

This little trick might initially make you question how it could possibly compete with heavy-duty detergents and wine stain removers specially formulated to break down anthocyanins. However, its beauty lies in its simplicity: Pouring hot water over the stain loosens the bond between the wine and the fabric. This not only helps remove the stain, but also saves you from wasting a fortune on expensive detergents that might not even work. So grab that electric kettle and let the cleaning begin.