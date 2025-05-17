What To Add To Store-Bought Croissants For A Bakery-Level Dessert

Let's face it: Store-bought croissants can be a little... underwhelming. They look the part — golden, flaky, vaguely Parisian — but one bite in, you realize they're more "gas station chic" than buttery boulangerie. But here's the twist: With just a few simple upgrades, that sad clamshell croissant can turn into an all-out bakery-level dessert that tastes like you spent way more time (and money) than you did.

The secret? It's in the fillings and toppings (and not always in the fried treatment). Think of store-bought croissants as a buttery blank canvas, just waiting to be stuffed, drizzled, dusted, or torched into greatness. Start by slicing your croissants horizontally, like you're making a sandwich. Then it's go time. One classic move? Caramelized apples. Just sauté some apple slices with butter, cinnamon, and either white or brown sugar until they are soft and jammy, then tuck them inside with a sprinkle of toasted almonds. It is basically an apple turnover with a flakier jacket.

Or take the easy road to decadence and spoon in some cherry pie filling. Add a dollop of whipped cream or vanilla ice cream of any popular brand, and suddenly your Tuesday night dessert is giving French patisserie. Feeling cozy? Mix a little butter with cinnamon sugar, spread it on the inside of your croissant, then toast it until warm and crisp. Top with a drizzle of honey or maple syrup (which can also be a cheap vanilla substitute), and you've got croissant-snuggled cinnamon toast that somehow tastes like breakfast and dessert at the same time. Chocolate lovers: We see you. Slice, stuff with chopped dark chocolate or Nutella, then warm it slightly and finish with a chocolate drizzle or a dusting of powdered sugar.