What's The Difference Between The French Connection And The Godfather Cocktail?

With so many delicious ways to make cocktails, it's easy to see why there are so many mixed drinks in the world. The best and most popular cocktails of all time are iconic not only in taste and appearance, but also in name. Some cocktails are named after their appearance, others after people, but every now and then you get cocktails named after famous movies, which sounds enticing and fun on top of being an excellent drink.

Movie buffs easily recognize what the French Connection and Godfather cocktails are named after. What isn't so easy is telling the difference between the two since they look similar in color and share the great trait of being made with only two ingredients, one of which is amaretto. The second ingredient is the drinks' biggest difference: The French Connection uses cognac while the Godfather uses scotch. Another difference is that the Godfather uses slightly more alcohol than the French Connection, but not enough to really differentiate the two on sight. Their recipes are easy to memorize and perfect for a movie-themed cocktail night.