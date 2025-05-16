The 3-Ingredient Sandwich Spread That Beats Basic Mayo
It's possible that few foods are simultaneously as beloved and maligned as the humble sandwich, likely due to the chasm that separates a "good" sandwich from a "bad" one. For instance, some might place nostalgic peanut butter and jelly squarely in the "bad sandwich" category — until, of course, they discover the multitude of creative ways to upgrade a PB&J. Ultimately, maybe that's the difference between a sandwich you would tell your friends about and the one you gobbled down as a midnight snack: care and attention to flavor.
Arguably the most important part of any sandwich is the spread. Sure, baking your sandwich in the oven upgrades the texture, but the spread (ideally) brings together all the elements in your sandwich to create a composed meal rather than an assemblage of whatever happened to be in your fridge. All it takes are three simple ingredients and a few minutes of your time.
The base of this delicious spread starts with rich mayo, a sturdy foundation for the rest of the spread which includes sour cream and mustard. For the mustard, Dijon or stone ground would bring welcome heat and texture, but plain ol' yellow still adds plenty of flavor and gives your sauce a lovely ochre color. The earthy sharpness of the mustard cuts through the spread's creaminess, while the sour cream adds extra density and tangy flavor. Dole out as much mayo as you think you'll need for one sandwich, then gradually add a little sour cream and mustard until it tastes divine.
Variations + clever ways to amp up the flavor
The great thing about this recipe is that you likely already have all the ingredients to make it in your fridge, meaning you can take your sandwich to the next level basically for free. Additionally, once you've found the perfect ratio of mayo to sour cream and mustard, you can make larger batches to keep on hand for even quicker prep time. Just be sure to write down what your favorite combo was so you can replicate it easily in the future.
Of course, the best part of creating your own recipes is creating variations to tailor them to different situations. Maybe you just learned what makes kewpie mayo so delicious and decide to swap it in for regular mayo to amp up the richness your spread's richness. Perhaps you recently picked up a pack of specialty mustards on your last grocery trip, and discover sweet cranberry champagne spread takes an ordinary BLT to artisanal levels of deliciousness.
If you're feeling adventurous and have a little extra time to experiment, there's no reason to limit yourself to just three ingredients. While having a good base recipe is important, it's really just a blank canvas for your creativity. Add a pop of brightness with fresh herbs like minced chives, dill, parsley, or aromatic tarragon. Toss in a teaspoon of ranch, onion dip, or taco seasoning blend. Even a sprinkle of salt and pepper can intensify your spread's flavor and make it stand out.