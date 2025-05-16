The 3-Ingredient Sandwich Spread That Beats Basic Mayo

It's possible that few foods are simultaneously as beloved and maligned as the humble sandwich, likely due to the chasm that separates a "good" sandwich from a "bad" one. For instance, some might place nostalgic peanut butter and jelly squarely in the "bad sandwich" category — until, of course, they discover the multitude of creative ways to upgrade a PB&J. Ultimately, maybe that's the difference between a sandwich you would tell your friends about and the one you gobbled down as a midnight snack: care and attention to flavor.

Arguably the most important part of any sandwich is the spread. Sure, baking your sandwich in the oven upgrades the texture, but the spread (ideally) brings together all the elements in your sandwich to create a composed meal rather than an assemblage of whatever happened to be in your fridge. All it takes are three simple ingredients and a few minutes of your time.

The base of this delicious spread starts with rich mayo, a sturdy foundation for the rest of the spread which includes sour cream and mustard. For the mustard, Dijon or stone ground would bring welcome heat and texture, but plain ol' yellow still adds plenty of flavor and gives your sauce a lovely ochre color. The earthy sharpness of the mustard cuts through the spread's creaminess, while the sour cream adds extra density and tangy flavor. Dole out as much mayo as you think you'll need for one sandwich, then gradually add a little sour cream and mustard until it tastes divine.