Give Asparagus A Huge Flavor Boost With One Simple Addition

Nutty and subtly sweet with a hint of bitterness, asparagus is a versatile veggie that rarely fails to make an impression. Whether oven-roasted and coated in lemon, garlic, and topped with some parmesan or pan-fried on the stove in a generous amount of butter to bring out its best texture, there's really no way to go wrong with it ... unless those 13 mistakes standing between you and perfect asparagus keep holding you back.

To prevent some of them from happening – and to prove the scientific reason bacon tastes good with everything — combine asparagus and bacon into a single dish. Once you try this ultimate smoky and savory combo, chances are you'll never want to go back to any other appetizer or side dish. That's because the fat content in bacon beautifully coats the asparagus and helps it stay moist while preventing it from drying out as it cooks, thus enhancing both its flavor and texture. If all of this food talk got your attention, we bet you're already checking the fridge for ingredients. But what's the best way to prepare this dish?