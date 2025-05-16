Give Asparagus A Huge Flavor Boost With One Simple Addition
Nutty and subtly sweet with a hint of bitterness, asparagus is a versatile veggie that rarely fails to make an impression. Whether oven-roasted and coated in lemon, garlic, and topped with some parmesan or pan-fried on the stove in a generous amount of butter to bring out its best texture, there's really no way to go wrong with it ... unless those 13 mistakes standing between you and perfect asparagus keep holding you back.
To prevent some of them from happening – and to prove the scientific reason bacon tastes good with everything — combine asparagus and bacon into a single dish. Once you try this ultimate smoky and savory combo, chances are you'll never want to go back to any other appetizer or side dish. That's because the fat content in bacon beautifully coats the asparagus and helps it stay moist while preventing it from drying out as it cooks, thus enhancing both its flavor and texture. If all of this food talk got your attention, we bet you're already checking the fridge for ingredients. But what's the best way to prepare this dish?
How to cook bacon-wrapped asparagus like a pro
Whether you're grilling it, baking it in the oven, or simply getting it done in the air fryer, it's pretty obvious that bacon is one of the foods you should be wrapping your asparagus with. However, before you get cooking, make sure not to skip the prepping process — it makes all the difference. To begin, drizzle a bit of olive oil over the asparagus and sprinkle your favorite herbs and spices over it (it's amazing how a little smoked paprika, cumin, garlic, or basil can boost asparagus' flavor and add a touch of complexity to it). Then, wrap each spear with a slice of bacon.
While roasting asparagus at 400 degrees Fahrenheit in an oven cooks it through and makes the bacon extra crispy, grilling is also a great alternative in the summer. Simply toss each asparagus spear over medium heat for up to four minutes per side, and don't forget to close the lid. This way, the asparagus comes out evenly cooked, tender, and lightly charred while the bacon gets nice and crunchy. Finally, to keep things clean and easy while still getting an amazing result, you can always pop the bacon-wrapped asparagus in the air fryer at 360 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 miuntes. Top it off with some lemon juice and a sprinkle of fresh parmesan, and dig in!