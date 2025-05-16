How To Politely Decline Homemade Food Without Hurting Someone's Feelings

We've all been there: You're round at a friend's place, and you're having a great time — but then your host presents you with a plate (or even a whole spread) of food that they've spent all afternoon hard at work on, and ... you just can't eat it. Maybe you've got an allergy, maybe you ate earlier and are simply too full — maybe there's a religious reason why you can't consume it. If you've ever wondered how to turn that food down without hurting anyone's feelings, we've got you covered. To find out the right way to decline this offer, we spoke to Nikesha Tannehill Tyson, an etiquette expert from The Swann School of Protocol in Shreveport and author of the book "Going Public: Culture, Custom, and Class for Social Success."

The secret, according to Tyson, is using the right tone of voice and adding a friendly comment or explanation. "Be gentle with your 'no thank you' and offer a compliment if possible," Tyson told us. "If you have already eaten, have dietary restrictions, or food allergies, this is a great time to say so. As an example, 'It smells (or looks delicious), thank you for offering, I am not hungry.' Or, 'I am following (particular dietary restriction), thank you for offering.'"

Tyson adds that honesty is the best policy when providing these comments. This goes for everything from a one-on-one visit to a person's home, to communal events like a Southern-style potluck.