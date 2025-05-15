Cleaning Under Your Oven Doesn't Have To Be Such A Chore. Here's How To Make It Easier

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tidying the kitchen is one thing, but cleaning the oven? That's a chore most folks put off as long as humanly possible. It takes too much time and often appears to be more trouble than it's worth. While oven racks get the most cleaning love, under the oven is often overlooked. But it's important to note that the area under your oven accumulates lots of crumbs, grease, dust, and even lost utensils over time. Ignoring it can lead to odors, pest issues, and general grime that's harder to clean the longer it sits.

Fortunately, there is an easy way to clean under your oven without having to pull the heavy appliance across the floor. If your oven has a bottom drawer, often used for storage or warming, all you need to do is pull it out. This way, you have clearance for the floor underneath without all that pushing and pulling. It removes the strain from what would otherwise have been a backbreaking task so you can accomplish it quite easily. Plus, removing the drawer is normally quick and tool-free.

Start by ensuring the oven is turned off and cooled down. Lift the front of the drawer and continue to pull until it is off the track. Other ovens have little levers or tabs along the side which will need to be released. Consult your oven's instruction book if needed.