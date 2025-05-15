Cleaning Under Your Oven Doesn't Have To Be Such A Chore. Here's How To Make It Easier
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Tidying the kitchen is one thing, but cleaning the oven? That's a chore most folks put off as long as humanly possible. It takes too much time and often appears to be more trouble than it's worth. While oven racks get the most cleaning love, under the oven is often overlooked. But it's important to note that the area under your oven accumulates lots of crumbs, grease, dust, and even lost utensils over time. Ignoring it can lead to odors, pest issues, and general grime that's harder to clean the longer it sits.
Fortunately, there is an easy way to clean under your oven without having to pull the heavy appliance across the floor. If your oven has a bottom drawer, often used for storage or warming, all you need to do is pull it out. This way, you have clearance for the floor underneath without all that pushing and pulling. It removes the strain from what would otherwise have been a backbreaking task so you can accomplish it quite easily. Plus, removing the drawer is normally quick and tool-free.
Start by ensuring the oven is turned off and cooled down. Lift the front of the drawer and continue to pull until it is off the track. Other ovens have little levers or tabs along the side which will need to be released. Consult your oven's instruction book if needed.
Cleaning tools that make the job easier
Once you've pulled the drawer out, you'll have direct access to the floor space underneath with ample space to sweep, vacuum, or clean. If you're looking for a functional tool to make the chore easier, long-handle dusters are specifically made for areas like these. They're flexible and can reach deep underneath the oven, even if the drawer removal only gives you partial clearance. A vacuum cleaner with a crevice tool, like BLACK+DECKER's dustbuster, is ideal for crumbs, food particles, and dust. These HOMEXCEL microfiber cloths can be used to wipe away sticky spots or grease. To stay ahead of grime buildup, baking soda is also helpful for oven cleaning.
Plan to clean inside and under the oven every few months, or more often if you cook frequently. It's an easy job to forget, but now that you know the drawer trick, it's not nearly as hard to tackle. A clean kitchen floor doesn't stop at what you can see, and with a few minutes and the right cleaning tools, even that hidden space under the oven can stay spotless. After you're done taking care of cleaning the space underneath the oven, try these other oven cleaning hacks for a spotless appliance.