11 Old School Cooking Measurements And What They Really Mean

If you've ever tried to cook from a very old cookbook or family recipe — and by this, we mean early 20th century or before — you may have found the recipes rather cryptic. Instead of specific cooking times, you'd get borderline useless instructions such as "cook until done." And then there are all those odd units of measurements — how much goes into a wine glass, and is it more than what goes into a teacup? And whose teacup, exactly, are we supposed to be using?

The authors of these recipes, however, weren't trying to be deliberately obtuse. Back then, they could correctly assume that anyone using a cookbook grew up learning to cook and would thus know how big the pieces of a chopped onion should be or what a well-made beef stew looks like when it's done. In contrast, today's cookbook-purchasers can range from experienced professionals to total novices curious about cooking, so modern recipes are designed to be useful to both. In addition, changes in technology and standardization of cooking measurements have also made today's recipes look very different from your great-grandmother's. But if you're curious to recreate a taste of the past using original recipes, you still can. Here are some of the secret codes to decipher old-time measurements and help you unlock the flavors of times gone by.