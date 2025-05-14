The Tool-Free Trick To Test Whether Your Fish Is Done

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Preparing fish can feel like a daunting endeavor; there are many big mistakes to avoid. The protein is delicate, often sticks to the cooking surface, and has a composition that makes nailing the ideal doneness difficult. Subsequently, even the most seasoned chef might second guess when a fish fillet is ready to take off the heat.

Of course, the most trusty method is to employ a thermometer: The USDA recommends cooking fish to at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit. Yet there are some occasions where such a tool — and other helpful tech — isn't available. Maybe you're grilling, enjoying some fish while camping, or simply can't find a thermometer laying around. Well, in such a scenario, you'll want to match the feel of the fillet with the area between your thumb and index finger.

Similar to the finger technique used to gauge steak, the firmness of your grip correlates to the fish's interior. If your hand is simply relaxed, that area of skin between your thumb and index finger responds to the touch like a seared fish fillet with a raw interior. Start curling up your fingers, and the sensation mimics fish cooked to a medium. Once it's a fist, the feel's analogous to medium well. And if the fish mirrors the sensation of a fully clenched hand, then it's well done. While not the most precise method, it's a better starting place than exclusively a guess and check.