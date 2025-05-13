The Quick Way To Make A Pizza Without Having To Use An Oven Or Dough

Homemade pizza is one of those dishes that's easy to make with family members of any age. Its versatility in ingredients cater to fun, creative takes; though pizzas are traditionally made in the oven with at least dough, pizza sauce (not marinara, and yes — there is a difference), and mozzarella cheese, there's more than one way to make them. Typically, this involves out-of-the-box and underrated pizza toppings like Sloppy Joe meat, or bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes for a B.L.T. twist. However, one take involves cooking it with a cast-iron skillet rather than an oven, and substitutes the pizza dough with a tortilla. Commonly referred to as a "pizzadilla," this spin on a comfort classic takes only 15 minutes to make.

It won't be exactly the same as the traditional pizza — tortillas crisp when fried, especially with oil, and just don't have the same fluffiness as pizza dough. However, fans of thin-crust and flatbread pizza will love the crispiness of the fried tortilla crust alongside the familiar savory and herby notes of the cheese, pizza sauce, and toppings. What's more, pizzadillas are easy to transform. They can kept in an open and flat in more of a pizza form, or topped with a second tortilla or folded in half as proper quesadillas are meant to be — bonus points for anyone leaning into the "calzone" of it all by adding in ricotta cheese before frying and folding that 'dilla in half.