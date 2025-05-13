The Quick Way To Make A Pizza Without Having To Use An Oven Or Dough
Homemade pizza is one of those dishes that's easy to make with family members of any age. Its versatility in ingredients cater to fun, creative takes; though pizzas are traditionally made in the oven with at least dough, pizza sauce (not marinara, and yes — there is a difference), and mozzarella cheese, there's more than one way to make them. Typically, this involves out-of-the-box and underrated pizza toppings like Sloppy Joe meat, or bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes for a B.L.T. twist. However, one take involves cooking it with a cast-iron skillet rather than an oven, and substitutes the pizza dough with a tortilla. Commonly referred to as a "pizzadilla," this spin on a comfort classic takes only 15 minutes to make.
It won't be exactly the same as the traditional pizza — tortillas crisp when fried, especially with oil, and just don't have the same fluffiness as pizza dough. However, fans of thin-crust and flatbread pizza will love the crispiness of the fried tortilla crust alongside the familiar savory and herby notes of the cheese, pizza sauce, and toppings. What's more, pizzadillas are easy to transform. They can kept in an open and flat in more of a pizza form, or topped with a second tortilla or folded in half as proper quesadillas are meant to be — bonus points for anyone leaning into the "calzone" of it all by adding in ricotta cheese before frying and folding that 'dilla in half.
There are many options for unconventional pizza crusts
Of course, there are options for the carb-conscious and gluten-free foodies. Many of these might require just a little more time and effort, but normally can be cooked and prepped in an hour or less. chief among them is cauliflower pizza — it's affordable, carb-friendly, and works as a tasty way to sneak in some extra veggies for a more balanced diet. On the other hand, if a punch of protein is the goal, the chicken crust hack is the right move for your pizza. This one may require an oven, but it's very easy, it can be prepped and cooked with shredded chicken and 30 minutes of your time.
While the skillet pizzadilla is certainly a great option, it's not the lone choice in fast and easy substitutes for pizza crusts. Anyone loving the pizzadilla, but wanting a more substantial crust, needn't look further than naan bread. Naan pizzas can be prepared and cooked via skillet just like the pizzadilla, and it can be prepared and cooked in under 20 minutes. In that same vein, English muffins are a popular mini-pizza crust substitute, as they can be toasted, topped, and heated as an on-the-go dish in under 15 minutes. Similarly, pizza bagels are perfect for a fast, easy, and dense lunch, as they can be prepared and cooked in about 20 minutes as well.