Cooking Chicken For A Crowd? Watch Out For This Big Mistake

Whether it's a batch of delicious honey-soy marinated skin-on thighs or barbecue skinless breasts, chicken needs space to cook properly. When pressed too closely together, it won't crisp up and almost steams the chicken instead of searing it. If the chicken has space, its juices have room to evaporate, releasing moisture, and producing a crispy and golden exterior.

You've got several workarounds to counteract soggy chicken in a crowded pan. The first is, well, to not crowd the pan! When channeling your inner Ina Garten and cooking for a big group, you can do this by cooking in batches on the stove. When each batch is ready, place the chicken on a sheet pan in an oven preheated to 200 degrees Fahrenheit to keep it warm before serving. You can also just cook the chicken in the oven and split it up between two sheet pans if you have the space. Maybe you could even divide these two methods, pan-searing them in hot oil to achieve the perfect crispiness then letting them finish cooking in the oven.

We get it. Cooking for a crowd can be incredibly stressful. That's why eliminating some of the unforeseen challenges and vibe killer — like soggy chicken — is important to think about ahead of time. So, while you might be expecting a big crowd at your next party, that doesn't mean you have to crowd the pan with your delicious chicken.