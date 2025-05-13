You Need This Seasoning For Texas Roadhouse Quality Steaks At Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you love Texas Roadhouse's steaks, then we have some good news: You can grab Texas Roadhouse Sirloin Seasoning and make your own version right at home. There are a few reasons why Texas Roadhouse's steak seasoning tastes so good, like the balance it strikes between sugar and salt, but another reason for that tasty flavor is the monosodium glutamate (MSG) you can find in their signature seasoning.

If you're still not a fan of MSG because of the decades-old propaganda slandering the stuff, you should get to know what MSG really is and why it deserves a spot in your seasoning cabinet. MSG ended up blacklisted due in part to xenophobia, considering the panic largely targeted Chinese restaurants when MSG is naturally present in many different types of food. Fortunately, science has debunked most of the myths surrounding MSG so you can enjoy the umami it brings to food without worrying.

Umami is one of the five major flavors that our tongues can taste, with the others being salty, sweet, bitter, and sour. Umami is a savory flavor, and adding MSG to your dishes amplifies your tongue's ability to taste savoriness. Basically, you get a richer, more meaty, deeper taste out of the steaks you add MSG to. If you think Texas Roadhouse does their steaks right, then you already agree, so grab a bottle and do some taste-testing yourself.