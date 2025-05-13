Make Your Egg Salad Sandwiches Unforgettable With One Extra Ingredient

Egg salad sandwiches are great because they're predictable. You know that between those two slices of bread is some combination of hard boiled eggs, mayonnaise, mustard, diced celery, and relish. They combine creamy and crunchy textures and fit just about any occasion, from a low-key egg salad sandwich for lunch to egg and cress finger sandwiches for a luncheon. They're reliable, but they can get boring — a fact that has prompted people to create stellar egg salad sandwiches with unexpected ingredients. And one addition that really jazzes up an egg salad sandwich is kimchi.

Kimchi offers a pop of fermented zest to the sandwich, and deepens the flavor profile of the egg salad with complex layers of sour, sweet, and often spicy notes. Heat levels and subtle dimensions will change depending on what kind of kimchi you add. Store bought or homemade kimchi works wonderfully. Incorporate some gochujang (Korean chili paste) to the mix as well for an even more spicy flavor profile and to change the egg salad to a bright orange-red color.