Here Is The Absolute Best Way To Heat Up Frozen White Castle Burgers

If you want to take a few extra seconds, there's another method of microwaving that will get you some soft and tender burgers. You want to take the burgers out of the plastic wrap, break them apart, and then wrap each individual burger up in a damp paper towel. Just run your paper towel under water long enough to get it wet, and wring out the excess. Pop them into the microwave and repeat the above steps, and you'll have two perfectly steamed burgers. Be sure to wait around 30 seconds before opening the microwave door to allow the steam to cool and really give those buns time to get soft. Take care when you're grabbing them, too; they're going to be super hot to the touch.

Wrapping your burgers up in paper towels, and especially wet ones, basically steams the burgers. With dry paper towels, the ice from the burgers evaporates but stays trapped inside the towel. With wet ones, the water in the paper towel evaporates and creates even more steam. In either case, the end result is a nice, soft bun taking the place of the tragically crusty and hard bread that microwaves tend to create. White Castle remains one of the best regional fast food chains in the U.S., but with these simple paper towel hacks, you definitely don't have to live near one to get a good White Castle burger.