The Luxurious Upgrade Ina Garten Uses For Her Cobb Salad

Cobb salads are already pretty fancy as far as your colder entrees go. Their lovely rows of chopped chicken, blue cheese, hard boiled egg, tomato, bacon, and avocado over greens seem ideally composed for long lunches at breezy sidewalk cafes with crisp glasses of dry white wine. And food world celebrity Ina Garten makes the dish even more elegant by swapping the poultry for lobster.

Garten's lobster Cobb salad recipe, featured in her cookbook "Barefoot Contessa Family Style," is written to serve four to six people, but you can easily scale it up or down depending on the size of your dinner party. Her instructions also do not specify how you come by the 1½ pounds of lobster in the mix, so it's safe to assume that Garten's famed phrase "store-bought is fine" is applicable in this case. Luke's pre-split lobster tails are available in 6 ounce portions, and you can likely find shell-free varieties from assorted brands at your local seafood store. Should you insist on making it from scratch, a simple butter poached lobster method will leave everyone impressed.