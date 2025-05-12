Why 'Burping' Fermented Garlic Honey Ensures It Comes Out Just Right

Fermented garlic honey is a sweet and savory condiment that's just as popular for its flavor as it is for how easy it is to make. The fermentation process takes away the bite of the garlic, making it taste smoother without losing any of its pungency. It also enhances the nutritional value of the garlic, boosting its mineral content and antioxidant properties.

Making fermented garlic honey requires just peeled cloves of garlic and raw honey, which contains the live yeasts and enzymes that make fermentation possible. During this process, microorganisms present in both the garlic and honey start to eat the carbohydrates surrounding them. This causes them to produce gas that builds up inside the container and increases its internal pressure. That pressure can be relieved by letting some of the excess gas escape — a process known as "burping".

If the fermented garlic honey isn't burped, the gas inside the container will continue to build pressure as the microorganisms keep eating. At early stages, this results in bubbles forming inside and on the surface of the honey. Later on, when the internal pressure is high enough, the gas will start to condense. Opening the container at this point releases the pressure and causes the gas to expand at a rapid pace. In some cases, this happens so quickly that the container explodes. Burping your garlic honey helps prevent that. Releasing all that extra pressure also allows the garlic and honey to ferment more efficiently, allowing for better flavor development.