Why 'Burping' Fermented Garlic Honey Ensures It Comes Out Just Right
Fermented garlic honey is a sweet and savory condiment that's just as popular for its flavor as it is for how easy it is to make. The fermentation process takes away the bite of the garlic, making it taste smoother without losing any of its pungency. It also enhances the nutritional value of the garlic, boosting its mineral content and antioxidant properties.
Making fermented garlic honey requires just peeled cloves of garlic and raw honey, which contains the live yeasts and enzymes that make fermentation possible. During this process, microorganisms present in both the garlic and honey start to eat the carbohydrates surrounding them. This causes them to produce gas that builds up inside the container and increases its internal pressure. That pressure can be relieved by letting some of the excess gas escape — a process known as "burping".
If the fermented garlic honey isn't burped, the gas inside the container will continue to build pressure as the microorganisms keep eating. At early stages, this results in bubbles forming inside and on the surface of the honey. Later on, when the internal pressure is high enough, the gas will start to condense. Opening the container at this point releases the pressure and causes the gas to expand at a rapid pace. In some cases, this happens so quickly that the container explodes. Burping your garlic honey helps prevent that. Releasing all that extra pressure also allows the garlic and honey to ferment more efficiently, allowing for better flavor development.
How to burp fermented garlic honey
Burping fermented honey is a simple matter of opening the container for a few seconds, and then sealing it again. Keeping it exposed for longer than that increases the risk of contaminants from the air entering your fermented garlic honey. Oxygen exposure can also increase the risk of mold development, so a short-and-sweet burp really is what's best for your honey.
For the first few weeks, you'll want to burp your garlic honey at least once a day. Depending on how robust the microorganisms in your garlic and honey are, you may even need to burp twice a day. Once you see a significant slowdown in the creation of bubbles in your honey, you can start to ease up on the burping. You can also skip the need for burping altogether by using an airlock, which allows gas to leave your container while keeping it sealed.
At this point, you can start using it as a spread, a condiment, or a substitute for garlic honey sauce. You could even use it for a super simple whipped honey recipe. If you're happy with how it tastes, you can also slow down the fermentation by keeping it in the refrigerator. This will reduce the need for burping and preserve its current flavor for longer. From there, you can enjoy your fermented garlic honey however you choose.