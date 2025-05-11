How Julia Child's Favorite Martini Differed From The Classic Version
While doing some research to find 12 of Julia Child's actual favorite foods, we stumbled upon the recipe for her favorite drink. A unique take on the martini, Julia Child's favorite cocktail differed from the classic version. Child liked the sophistication of a martini and its crisp infusion of gin and dry vermouth. Still, she preferred the reverse version of the drink for its more subdued bite. A reverse martini, also known as an upside-down martini, has the same ingredients as the traditional drink. However, its proportions are flipped. While the traditional makeup of a martini is five parts gin to one part vermouth, Child preferred to make vermouth the main ingredient. (French Noilly Prat vermouth, to be exact.) This makes gin the accenting ingredient, while vermouth becomes the base.
This swap makes for a lower-alcohol drink with more subtle notes of citrus and florals. It's great for those on the hunt for less alcoholic intensity and light botanical flair. While it depends on the brand, gin usually has an ABV of around 36% to 50%, while vermouth typically lands between 15% and 20%. Leaning heavier on vermouth means you can enjoy your favorite martini flavors without the morning headache.
A reverse martini is a rare kind of drink
While the reverse martini is not as common as other takes on this drink, like dry vs. wet, some people appreciate the cocktail for its crisp, balanced flavors. Because the drink's base is vermouth instead of gin, it's important to invest in a quality bottle. Americans might typically use vermouth in cocktails in small quantities to accent stronger alcohols, but this is one of those rare opportunities where the smooth, botanical flavors of the wine can shine.
Vermouth also comes in many flavors. While most feature similar botanical flavors to gin, don't be afraid to break away from the norm and embrace unconventional varieties. To contrast the dry flavors of the gin, try adding a splash of sweet vermouth to your reverse martini instead. You can also experiment with the ratios to find the right balance for your palate — or swap the gin for vodka. One of the best parts of any drink is customization, so get creative.
Still, for all those who'd prefer to stay true to Julia Child's favorite drink, use a French vermouth and garnish with a twist of lemon. Child never steered us wrong, so cheers! (And for another gentler martini riff, try the 50/50.)