How Julia Child's Favorite Martini Differed From The Classic Version

While the reverse martini is not as common as other takes on this drink, like dry vs. wet, some people appreciate the cocktail for its crisp, balanced flavors. Because the drink's base is vermouth instead of gin, it's important to invest in a quality bottle. Americans might typically use vermouth in cocktails in small quantities to accent stronger alcohols, but this is one of those rare opportunities where the smooth, botanical flavors of the wine can shine.

Vermouth also comes in many flavors. While most feature similar botanical flavors to gin, don't be afraid to break away from the norm and embrace unconventional varieties. To contrast the dry flavors of the gin, try adding a splash of sweet vermouth to your reverse martini instead. You can also experiment with the ratios to find the right balance for your palate — or swap the gin for vodka. One of the best parts of any drink is customization, so get creative.

Still, for all those who'd prefer to stay true to Julia Child's favorite drink, use a French vermouth and garnish with a twist of lemon. Child never steered us wrong, so cheers! (And for another gentler martini riff, try the 50/50.)