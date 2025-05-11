Top Your Raw Oysters With This Frozen Concoction For A Flavor Explosion

Once you've tried a delicious and fresh oyster raw, you'll never go back. But as tasty as they are on their own, part of the fun of eating them is figuring out the absolute best toppings to serve raw oysters with. One of the easiest starting points for an oyster topper that will wow your dinner guests is a simple granita-like frozen topping, which not only keeps your fresh oyster nice and chilled, but also imparts a delicate and delectable flavor.

So: what's granita? It's a semi-frozen dessert that's similar to Japanese or Hawaiian-style shaved ice, where the ice is powdery and delicate rather than having a slushy-like consistency. Typically, granita is served sweet as a dessert, but you can even turn salad into a delicious, savory granita. It's easy to make, too: you just need a liquid, your other ingredients, a blender, and a freezer-safe container. Simply blend up your ingredients (and add a liquid if your ingredients are too dry) and dump the mixture into a container. Pop it in the freezer until frozen, and then scrape the block with a fork to create shavings. You can pile as much of it as you want atop your oysters to enjoy a refreshing bite.