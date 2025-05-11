The Lazy Baker's Hack For A Fruity Angel Food Cake That Tastes Like Summer

While many of us love to watch skilled chefs and experienced home cooks create dazzling cakes and confections, attempting those complicated recipes ourselves is another story. Unless we're bakers by trade or even as a hobby, making a delicious, moist, visually appealing cake is a lot of work, but there's an easy way out. Among super-simple methods such as dump cakes for beginners and swapping out ingredients to upgrade your boxed cake mix, there's a foolproof recipe that tastes like summer using only two ingredients: angel food cake mix and a can of fruit cocktail.

Dotted with small pieces of pineapple, grapes, peaches, pears, and cherries, fruit cocktail is a canned foodstuff that evokes memories of elementary school lunches and old school diets that advised serving it atop a pile of cottage cheese. Among other hacks such as freezing fruit cocktail to prevent watered down drinks, you can add a can to a box of angel food cake mix to a can of fruit cocktail, then top it with whipped cream and more drained fruit cocktail for a light, sweet cake your friends and family will love. Just be sure to use canned fruit cocktail in fruit juice, as the type packed in syrup will add a lot of unneeded sugar to your cake.