The Cheese You Absolutely Must Use For A Cuban Sandwich
There's nothing quite like a Cuban sandwich. Roasted ham, pork, cheese, pickles, and mustard nestled between two slices of Cuban bread warmed and pressed until golden is like a great work of art. But to make the perfect Cuban sandwich, you need the perfect cheese. Chef Carlos Perez, executive chef at The Corner Restaurant in Connecticut, exclusively shared with Chowhound his 12 essential tips for perfecting the Cuban sandwich, including using Swiss cheese. Chef Perez said, "To be honest, I've only stuck with Swiss cheese. It just melts right and has the right flavor." Facts.
For clarification, Swiss cheese is the holey cheese, but don't worry about its flashy appearance. Swiss cheese doesn't overwhelm the taste buds or clash with other ingredients like the mustard and the pickles that are essential to this sandwich. Swiss cheese's flavor is best described as mild, nutty, and buttery with a subtle tang. It's smooth and creamy on the tongue. But its real superpower is how easily it melts and doesn't turn into an oily pool of grease. Instead, its texture becomes gooey as it holds the fillings in place like glue while simultaneously melding with the tastes of the roasted ham and pork.
Explore Swiss cheese options
However, it is important to understand that Swiss cheese is a family of cheese, so you have to pick your Swiss cheese wisely when making a Cubano. American Swiss cheese — the kind with the big holes and often referred to as Emmental by cheesemongers – can have a rubbery taste and texture. If you are going to use a classic Swiss with holes, spring for one that is actually imported from Switzerland. It might cost a little more, but it will also taste better. And while this may be the preferred cheese for a Cuban, there are other cheeses for melting that are part of this Swiss family tree that are worth checking out.
Gruyère cheese is also Swiss and will give your Cuban a richer, creamier bite. It is made from cow's milk, has a yellow complexion, and a nutty, creamy, salty taste that plays well with the layers of your sandwich. Raclette is another familial option in the land of Swiss cheese. It is semi-soft, perfect for melting, and delicious on a Cuban. But if you want to stick to slices that are American-made, Lacy Swiss cheese can also be a great option. It is lower in fat and salt, but it still has that nice mild flavor that can stand up to competing tastes.