The Cheese You Absolutely Must Use For A Cuban Sandwich

There's nothing quite like a Cuban sandwich. Roasted ham, pork, cheese, pickles, and mustard nestled between two slices of Cuban bread warmed and pressed until golden is like a great work of art. But to make the perfect Cuban sandwich, you need the perfect cheese. Chef Carlos Perez, executive chef at The Corner Restaurant in Connecticut, exclusively shared with Chowhound his 12 essential tips for perfecting the Cuban sandwich, including using Swiss cheese. Chef Perez said, "To be honest, I've only stuck with Swiss cheese. It just melts right and has the right flavor." Facts.

For clarification, Swiss cheese is the holey cheese, but don't worry about its flashy appearance. Swiss cheese doesn't overwhelm the taste buds or clash with other ingredients like the mustard and the pickles that are essential to this sandwich. Swiss cheese's flavor is best described as mild, nutty, and buttery with a subtle tang. It's smooth and creamy on the tongue. But its real superpower is how easily it melts and doesn't turn into an oily pool of grease. Instead, its texture becomes gooey as it holds the fillings in place like glue while simultaneously melding with the tastes of the roasted ham and pork.