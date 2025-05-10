Brazilian Carrot Cake Is The Dessert That Can Be Prepared Entirely In A Blender

Brazilian carrot cake, or bolo de cenoura as it's called in Portuguese, is unique among its international counterparts for only using a blender, simplifying the entire cake-making process. Carrot cake itself dates back to the Middle Ages, when carrots were commonly used as a sweetener because sugar was a luxury item. Notably, the veggie-based dessert became popular in the United States during the 1960s, as it aligned with the decade's health-conscious food movement. Around that time, Brazil introduced its own version, innovating on the American recipe. The earliest records of Brazilian carrot cake first appear in cookbooks published after 1965.

A traditional American carrot cake is fairly simple to bake, known for being a spiced nut bread that's filled with cinnamon, nutmeg, raisins, and various nuts. Fresh carrots are grated into the batter and it's baked in a round cake pan. A thick, dense cake comes out of the oven and is topped with cream cheese frosting, which is easy to elevate.

In contrast, Brazil's take on this classic dessert blends the carrots into a puree, as opposed to grating them, saving time, energy, and the skin on your knuckles, all while maintaining flavor. The cake also features a sweet chocolate glaze. With everything being made in the blender, you'll have fewer dishes and cleaning to do, leaving you more time to savor your dessert.