Why Pinning The Skin Is A Game Changer For Crispy Chicken

If you've ever roasted, fried, or grilled chicken, only to find the skin sliding off the meat with a soggy, slimy texture, you're not alone. Getting perfect, golden crispy chicken skin is something of an art. To make achieving crispy skin easier, there's a simple yet effective trick: pinning down the skin. Whether you're cooking a whole bird or individual pieces, taking a few seconds to pin down the skin will dramatically improve your results and get you a satisfying, crispy bite.

Securing the skin matters. Chicken skin is composed of fat, water, and protein, and when heated, things can go south quickly. The water in the skin evaporates and the fat renders out, causing the skin to tighten and shrink. This is also why the chicken skin can turn soggy, as the shrinking skin creates creases, trapping the evaporated water and turning it into steam — the enemy of crispy skin. The result? Slimy chicken with bunched up patches of skin.

By gently stretching the skin over the chicken and securing it in place using three or four toothpicks or small skewers per piece, you'll prevent shrinkage and sogginess. The fat is able to render uniformly, with the small holes providing a place for it to run into, making the skin even more crispy and infusing it with flavor. Also, not only will pinning the skin level up the taste and texture of your chicken, it will also dramatically improve its appearance as the prevented shrinkage allows the skin to brown uniformly.