Carla Hall's Tip To Stop Meat From Sticking To The Pan

Hall's advice ultimately emphasizes that to prevent the meat from sticking, it's crucial to understand how heat and patience work together, especially when using materials like stainless steel, cast iron, or copper (these tips and steps do not apply to nonstick). Searing meat is a delicate balance of achieving the right temperature while allowing it the time it needs to develop a beautiful caramelized crust. Keep in mind, too, that meat should not be seared on high — that's a myth we need to unlearn.

Start by heating your empty skillet (or frying pan — they're the same thing) for a few minutes. Be careful not to let it get too hot.

Next, add your oil and heat it until it's ready. You can test this by sticking a wooden spoon in the oil to see if bubbles form or by dropping in a small amount of water; if it sizzles without creating a smoky mess, the oil is ready for the meat.

Once the meat is in the pan, allow it to caramelize through the Maillard reaction before attempting to flip it. It will initially stick, but once it's properly caramelized, it will release easily.

So, resist the temptation to cook your meat at too high a temperature or mess with it, and you'll be rewarded with perfectly seared (and stick-free) meat, every time.