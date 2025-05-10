This Famous NFL Player Owns Over A Dozen Dunkin' Locations

Kris Brown, who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1999 and went on to play for the San Diego Chargers and Houston Texans, left the NFL and the Dallas Cowboys in 2011. Since his retirement, he acquired the Berliner Group, which owns more than 14 Dunkin' locations as of 2021. Brown has stores in Kansas City, Missouri, Omaha, Nebraska, and Council Bluffs, Iowa. Brown may own more locations now, though, as Franchising.com reported in 2017 that he was set to open 17 more stores. He also holds the territory rights to those markets, meaning other franchisees can't open Dunkin' stores in his area.

In a 2021 interview on YouTube, he shared that he decided on Dunkin' in part because of nostalgia for how Dunkin' makes its famous donuts and his favorite childhood snack. "I could literally close my eyes and taste a maple frosted donut, and I was immediately eight years old again. So, I thought any brand that can elicit that emotional of a response was probably a brand you wanted to align yourself with."

The former placekicker also told Franchising.com that the career pivot felt like an organic move for him. "Working on sports teams and running a franchise are similar," he said. "You are bringing a group of people together, setting a vision, and setting goals." He explained that life as a pro athlete is very structured, and coming from that experience can make it easy to follow the business instructions provided by the franchisor. "It's already given to you, and that's a fit with a lot of professional athletes."