Swap Potatoes For This Fruit To Make Sweet And Savory Fries You Didn't Know You Needed

Fries are beloved, golden, and irresistibly crispy. But let's be honest: Both plain potatoes and sweet potatoes have been hogging the spotlight for far too long. Enter green banana fries, the unexpected, non-potato hero of the fry world you didn't know you were missing.

Yes, we are talking about bananas. But not your overripe, smoothie-fodder, banana-bread mush bombs but firm, underripe green bananas. Like plantains, these are so starchy that they could be mistaken for a root vegetable with a secret life. In fact, when sliced into fry-like strips and seasoned properly, green bananas pull off a transformation so magical it will make Russet blush and put those store-bought french fries to shame.

To get things sizzling, all you need are a few basic pantry players. Cut your green bananas into classic fry shapes — thin and stick-like or go bold with chunky steak-fry cuts. Toss them in a mix of cornstarch (for that crispy coating), turmeric (hello, golden hue), and other aromatic seasoning, like garlic powder and paprika, before finishing it off with a pinch of salt and black pepper. Then fry until crisp and golden. Boom. You have got banana fries that are salty, crunchy, and vaguely sweet in a way that's totally addictive. And, now don't blame us if you are going to cut down heavily on those crispy homemade french fries. Blame banana fries!