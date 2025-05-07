To Save Money, Avoid Buying Chicken Tenders At The Grocery Store And Do This Instead

While buying pre-cut chicken tenders might be a more convenient option, this should actually be on your list of fresh meats to avoid. As we recently discovered on a trip to the grocery store, buying pre-cut meat usually comes with higher costs due to the additional labor. If you're hankering for homemade chicken tenders, we suggest shelling out on whole chicken breasts since it's so easy to cut tenders at home.

Buying chicken breasts instead of pre-cut chicken lets you customize the size of your tenders to your liking. This is important because a package of fresh tenders was probably cut up alongside 20 others. The chef might have sliced them fast to keep up with a high quota, which could mean uneven cuts of meat and a batch of tenders that cook unevenly. Instead, some tenders taste too dry while others might be undercooked — so much for that crispy, fried dream. Uneven sizes aside, many pre-cut tenders come with additional trimmings still attached. You have to break out your knife to get rid of the excess anyway, so why not buy a more versatile meat for further customization?