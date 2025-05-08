The Dirty Kitchen Trend That Dinner Party Hosts Will Love (Trust Us, It's Not What You Think)

Despite being designed for food prep, kitchens are often places where guests hang out if you're hosting a party; they can also get terribly messy beforehand, because you've been cooking lots of food to entertain this party. If you have guests over a lot, or if you're planning to renovate or remodel your house, you might consider a dirty kitchen. This isn't a kitchen that's literally covered in dirt, but a sort of second kitchen space for food prep, which doesn't need to look spotless when dinner guests arrive.

The term dirty kitchen is common in the Philippines where these sorts of rooms aren't unusual. You might also call it an overflow kitchen, a back kitchen, or even a scullery kitchen: They're very similar to the sculleries in large mansions where the house staff would put together meals and do the washing up away from the main kitchen area. These historic kitchens are making a comeback, and they're still useful even when you're your own house staff. In a spacious enough home, a dirty kitchen can be an entirely separate room which is kept away from guests. Cook the messy stuff in the dirty kitchen and leave all the clutter in there while you entertain your guests in the clean one. The mess will stay unnoticed until after the guests leave, when you'll finally have enough time and quiet to clean it up.