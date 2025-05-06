The Fatty Fish You Should Be Cooking (Hint: It's Not Salmon)

Although salmon is one of the most popular fish varieties to cook, it isn't the only fatty, rich, and buttery fish you should be eating. For another super-tasty, lesser-known fish, try American shad. This often overlooked fish has a sweet, succulent flavor and silky texture that doesn't disappoint and can be prepared a variety of ways, similar to salmon, including grilled, fried, baked, and broiled.

Also like salmon, American shad is an anadromous fish, meaning it's primarily an ocean fish, but it migrates to freshwater rivers to spawn. It is the largest fish in the Clupeidae family — which includes herrings, shads, sardines, and menhadens — and measures 20 to 24 inches on average. The silvery fish is indigenous to the Atlantic Ocean along the coast of North America, although it was brought to the Pacific in the late 19th Century. Sometimes referred to as America's "founding fish," it was a significant food source for Indigenous Peoples on the Northeast coast, as well as American colonists, including founding father George Washington.

While it has a rich taste that rivals salmon, American shad is generally a less expensive fish and is sometimes even called the "poor man's salmon." Any negative perception of shad is largely related to the significant number of bones found in the fish, which makes it difficult to fillet. However, with a few helpful tips, you can cook up a perfectly tasty meal with this flavorful fish in no time.