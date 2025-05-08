The Peanut Butter Frosting Fail You'll Want To Avoid At All Costs

When it comes to frosting, peanut butter is something of a dark horse. It's often overlooked in favor of classics like chocolate and vanilla or more exciting flavors like tangy lemon or visually striking ube. However, this unsung frosting flavor deserves more love. Peanut butter pairs deliciously with many cakes, from the expected chocolate to more tropical flavors like banana, coconut, and even mango. Plus, the fat in peanut butter helps ensure a dense, rich frosting that's as tasty on its own as it is on a cake.

However, when putting your peanut butter frosting together, there's a very specific fail you'll want to avoid at all costs: choosing the wrong kind of peanut butter. Aside from choosing the best-tasting brand of peanut butter available, you'll also want to stick with the smooth varieties. Crunchy peanut butter may be the pièce de résistance in homemade bakery-style peanut butter cookies, but it's a huge no-no when it comes to piped frosting. Instead of adding an interesting texture to your dessert, the crushed peanut pieces will just clog up your piping tip.

Natural peanut butter is also a poor choice, as it's too heavy and oily to produce a fluffy, texture. Instead, you're likely to get a grainy frosting that's too thick to pipe properly and too soft to hold its shape. Smooth, partially hydrogenated peanut butter is your best bet, as it's velvety, emulsified texture whips perfectly into the right consistency pretty much every time.