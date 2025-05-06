This Drink Played A Major Role In The Coverage Of The Apollo 8 Space Mission To The Moon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You may recall the monumental moment in space exploration history when Apollo 8, the first crewed spacecraft to leave Earth's gravitational sphere to orbit the moon, embarked on its mission. This historic voyage lasted nearly 147 hours (just over six days), paving the way for the Apollo 11 moon landing the following year, However, it also put an unassuming, bright orange, vitamin C beverage on television screens across the globe. Those tuned in to TV coverage of the event may remember Tang, which was heavily advertised as the official drink of astronauts in the 1960s. The powdered drink that yields a sweet and citrusy taste when mixed with water was originally launched as a breakfast beverage in 1957 by the American food manufacturer General Foods.

During World War II, General Foods contracted with the U.S. military to provide shelf-stable goods like instant coffee. The very same properties of easy portability and extended shelf life made Tang a suitable inclusion to keep astronauts hydrated and energized during their space missions. Consequently, Tang made its pioneering journey beyond Earth's bounds, accompanying astronaut John Glenn on NASA's Mercury Mission in 1962. Tang even sponsored ABC's broadcast of the Apollo 8 mission, grabbing public attention with its advertising and becoming one of the best-selling drink mixes of the era. Despite the hype on Earth, several astronauts, including Apollo 11's Buzz Aldrin, who famously dissed Tang, claiming, "Tang sucks!" (via TMZ) weren't fans of this vibrant drink. With the rise of other packaged drinks over the following decades, Tang has virtually left American grocery shelves, yet it remains popular in Asian and Latin American markets.