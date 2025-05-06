The Seasoning Mistake Preventing You From Perfect Roasted Vegetables

In terms of application, you may think that marinating your veggies ahead of time in a mixture of oil, salt, pepper, spices, and your acid of choice is the way to go. But, that's not the best course of action. The added acid could make your veggies too wet, causing them to get soggy and steam rather than the vegetables properly roasting dry. Think about when you roast a chicken. You usually pat the bird dry before applying your salt, pepper, and fat. The same rules apply to your vegetables. Acid, even though it's, well, an acid, is still a liquid that will bring moisture to your veggies.

The best course of action is to stick by your normal routine of adding oil and spices to your vegetables of choice, roasting on a baking sheet, and then removing once the veggies have caramelized to your liking. Then, you'll want to add a bit of acid — right before serving. So, a squirt of lemon or lime over roasted potatoes; a drizzle of balsamic vinegar over jammy tomatoes, zucchini, and onions; or a splash of rice vinegar over toasty broccoli will take your roasted vegetables up a notch, or three.