This Peanut Butter Skin Health 'Fact' Is Actually A Total Myth

Believe it or not, there are so many peanut butter-related myths that may have slithered their way into your life. But we're here to tell you that some of your fears regarding this delicious spread are not only false, but they're keeping you from enjoying great foods out of fear. One of these myths, seemingly rising in popularity alongside recent booms in skincare innovation, is the claim that peanut butter causes acne.

There is currently no scientific evidence pointing to a direct correlation between peanut butter and acne. Facial acne develops when oil and dead skin cells obstruct the hair follicles on your face. However, certain things (like the food you eat) can affect hormone levels, leading to excessive oil production and an increase of acne. This is why your diet can technically affect the amount of acne you have, as everyone will have a completely unique reaction to spikes in particular hormones.