The Classic Chocolate Dessert You Should Probably Avoid Ordering When Dining Out

Whether you're at an expensive restaurant or a simple diner, it's a universal urge to order something special off of the dessert menu at the end of the evening. After all, a savory dinner should always be closed out in a sweet way. However, if you're debating on just what dessert item you should order, you may want to consider an option besides the chocolate cake, especially if it's a molten lava cake. As delicious as a gooey slice of cake can be, restaurant chocolate cake quality can be wildly inconsistent, especially if you're not already extremely familiar with that particular restaurant's food.

Often, the quality of the chocolate itself can be poor, and the melty fudge in molten cake might be especially sugary and filled with artificial flavoring. And this info comes from a number of professional chefs in the industry. The problem with molten lava cake in particular is that it uses a decent amount of sugar already, and excessive sugar is a great way for unscrupulous cooks to disguise poor quality chocolate. On top of that, the cake may not even be made in-house. Sometimes it's best to avoid ordering dessert at restaurants because you may be paying extra money for a cake or pastry that would be better (and fresher) purchased directly from the bakery supplier.