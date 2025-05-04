The Baking Powder Substitute That Works Seamlessly Without Extra Ingredients

Imagine yourself elbow-deep assembling a favorite baked good only to find you're fresh out of one essential ingredient for the recipe at hand. When it comes to baking, next to flour, sugar, eggs, and butter, baking powder, in all its leavening glory, is another must-have ingredient. If you have zero baking powder to make buttermilk biscuits with sausage cream gravy, you can surprisingly substitute the required baking powder, all-purpose flour, and salt in your biscuit recipe with self-rising flour.

Since self-rising flour contains roughly 1 ½ teaspoons of baking powder for every cup of flour, you can use this convenient alternative to make deliciously tender biscuits. In many recipes, baking powder is used to ignite a special reaction that results in carbon dioxide gas. These tiny airy bubbles are responsible for giving countless breakfast treats and baked goods a light and airy consistency.

Given the fact that self-rising flour is the combination of soft wheat flour mixed with baking powder and a small amount of salt, you can use this substitute in many of your favorite recipes. Foods like buttermilk biscuits and fruit cobbler greatly benefit from this convenient alternative since it leads to ultra-tender results.

Other baked goods, like mixed berry scones, banana bread, and blueberry muffins, can also benefit from the use of self-rising flour. For the best results each and every time, select recipes that call for approximately ½ teaspoon of baking powder for each cup of regular flour.