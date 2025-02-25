Is It Okay To Use Self-Rising Flour For Cookies?

These days, bakers are spoiled for choice when it comes to the wide variety of available flour. From classic all-purpose to gluten-free mixes and whole grain options, it's easy to get confused — especially when you learn that some of these flours have variations used for specific purposes. Such is the case with all-purpose (AP) flour versus self-rising flour. Both types of flour are white in color and ground from wheat, but they share key differences. This means using self-rising flour in your favorite chewy coconut chocolate chip cookies isn't as simple as a 1:1 swap.

The two biggest differences between AP flour and self-rising flour are the texture and additional ingredients. Both are smooth and powdery, but AP flour is a little denser and heavier than self-rising because it's milled from a harder type of wheat. Some self-rising flour is bleached (chemically lightened) as well. That means self-rising flour usually produces lighter, more tender cookies than AP. For this reason, self-rising flour is often the secret ingredient to softer biscuits, much like buttermilk. Self-rising varieties also contain a specific ratio of baking powder and salt.

So, if you're preparing to make a batch of bakery-style peanut butter cookies and find you grabbed self-rising instead of AP, it may actually be a blessing in disguise. While this lighter flour may cause your cookies to spread more in the oven, they'll also produce a delectably soft, chewy texture you may find you like better. However, for the best possible results, you'll need to know how to modify your recipe correctly.