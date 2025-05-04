The Easiest Meal To Make Using Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar Spread

If you've only ever made mac and cheese from the box (and to be fair, there are some truly delicious boxed mac and cheese brands), you might be concerned your skills aren't up-to-par for putting together homemade mac and cheese. So let us be the first to reassure you that it really isn't very hard, especially if you make the comfort food with Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread. After picking your favorite pasta shape, cook it in boiling water as per usual, drain it, and then add a generous scoop of the spread to the pot — no milk or butter required — and stir as it melts to ensure the cheese doesn't burn.

Once you've mastered the basics, the options for spicing it up are near endless. If you want to keep with the Unexpected Cheddar theme, try adding in cooked pieces of TJ's Unexpected Cheddar chicken sausage for an added protein boost, or, if the spicy, roasted seasonal masterpiece that is Unexpected Cheddar Spread with Hatch Chile ever returns to shelves, swap it out for the regular spread to get a meal with a bit more kick. Beyond that, topping the mac with breadcrumbs and then briefly broiling it for a crispy crunch or sprinkling on fresh herbs are surefire ways to make your mac and cheese feel gourmet — and hey, you did make it from scratch, after all.