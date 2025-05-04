The Easiest Meal To Make Using Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar Spread
Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread is one of those very rare scenarios where someone is able to improve on perfection: The quirky grocery store's block of sharp, crumbly, tangy cheese has won customer appreciation awards for greatness, and if you haven't yet tried it, you should know that it is absolutely a cheese that deserves a spot on your next charcuterie board. But it might be even better in spread form, served as an incredibly addictive, creamy tub of cheese that's arguably one of Trader Joe's best dips.
And sure, dipping apples or crackers in it is nice. Using it to make grilled cheese or garlic bread is better yet. But the pinnacle of using good cheese for a deliciously cheesy dish? Replacing dried, powdered cheese for Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread in classic mac and cheese. An idea that's gained traction on TikTok and other social media platforms, this is also a super easy hack that can take any pasta shape and transform it into an Unexpected(ly delicious) meal.
Making the best mac and cheese
If you've only ever made mac and cheese from the box (and to be fair, there are some truly delicious boxed mac and cheese brands), you might be concerned your skills aren't up-to-par for putting together homemade mac and cheese. So let us be the first to reassure you that it really isn't very hard, especially if you make the comfort food with Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread. After picking your favorite pasta shape, cook it in boiling water as per usual, drain it, and then add a generous scoop of the spread to the pot — no milk or butter required — and stir as it melts to ensure the cheese doesn't burn.
Once you've mastered the basics, the options for spicing it up are near endless. If you want to keep with the Unexpected Cheddar theme, try adding in cooked pieces of TJ's Unexpected Cheddar chicken sausage for an added protein boost, or, if the spicy, roasted seasonal masterpiece that is Unexpected Cheddar Spread with Hatch Chile ever returns to shelves, swap it out for the regular spread to get a meal with a bit more kick. Beyond that, topping the mac with breadcrumbs and then briefly broiling it for a crispy crunch or sprinkling on fresh herbs are surefire ways to make your mac and cheese feel gourmet — and hey, you did make it from scratch, after all.