Bobby Flay's Favorite Chef Knife Is One Of The Most Versatile You Can Own

Having the right kitchen tools makes cooking a breeze, and one of the most important items in a chef's culinary arsenal is a chef's knife. These babies keep you sharp as you slice, dice, julienne, and chiffonade. However, there are a lot of brands on the market, and each cook has their preference. Ina Garten likes a German knife brand, while David Chang opts for a budget-friendly paring knife, but for Bobby Flay, his brand of choice is Shun. Per the Kitchn, Flay shared that he likes the Shun Classic Western Chef's Knife. He stated, "I pretty much use a chef's knife for everything and Shun is one of my very favorite brands."

The Shun Classic Western Chef's Knife is handcrafted in Japan and will set you back about $180. It's definitely a pretty piece of artistry. It has a hammered blade and walnut-colored PakkaWood handles, and its 22-degree cutting edge gives it the power to cut through some of the denser veggies like carrots, cabbage, eggplant, and squash. It's easy to see why Flay would be drawn to this chef's knife. It's sold in a 6-inch and an 8-inch blade.