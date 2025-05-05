Bobby Flay's Favorite Chef Knife Is One Of The Most Versatile You Can Own
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Having the right kitchen tools makes cooking a breeze, and one of the most important items in a chef's culinary arsenal is a chef's knife. These babies keep you sharp as you slice, dice, julienne, and chiffonade. However, there are a lot of brands on the market, and each cook has their preference. Ina Garten likes a German knife brand, while David Chang opts for a budget-friendly paring knife, but for Bobby Flay, his brand of choice is Shun. Per the Kitchn, Flay shared that he likes the Shun Classic Western Chef's Knife. He stated, "I pretty much use a chef's knife for everything and Shun is one of my very favorite brands."
The Shun Classic Western Chef's Knife is handcrafted in Japan and will set you back about $180. It's definitely a pretty piece of artistry. It has a hammered blade and walnut-colored PakkaWood handles, and its 22-degree cutting edge gives it the power to cut through some of the denser veggies like carrots, cabbage, eggplant, and squash. It's easy to see why Flay would be drawn to this chef's knife. It's sold in a 6-inch and an 8-inch blade.
It doesn't have to be Shun
However, before you run out to purchase your own Shun, Bobby Flay also told Men's Health that while he uses this tool more than any other, Shun is not the only brand that can get the job done. Flay said, "I'm not married to a particular brand, because they all work, they all have sharp blades. My Shun cost about $100. You don't need to spend a lot of money unless you're making a lot of sushi." The Iron Chef is right; the most important aspect of your chef's knife is that the blade is sharp.
What makes a knife expensive? There are a few factors, but the Shun chef knife that Flay uses is forged, which means the blade was created from a liquid metal form and molded. A cheaper chef's knife, which can still meet your cutting and chopping needs, is most likely stamped, meaning it was cut from a sheet of metal. If you are in the market for a chef's knife or any other type of blade, check out Chowhound's ultimate guide to kitchen knives. It will help narrow down just what type of knife you need.