The Storage Mistake That Will Ruin Your Watermelon This Summer

Sweet, juicy, and wonderfully thirst-quenching, watermelons are the ultimate summer treat we all crave as we wait for the first signs of the warm season to burst through. And when they do, it won't be long before we start hitting the stores to grab the first refreshing, fully ripened pieces of the fruit. And if you consider yourself a true watermelon fan, then you're surely getting ready to test them with the good old knocking trick, which really is the ultimate golden rule you need to know to choose the tastiest one at the store.

But unless you're completely hooked on this delicious giant berry or trying to break the Guinness World Record for most watermelon eaten in three minutes (an astonishing 5.09 pounds), chances are you'll likely have some leftovers. While you could always explore some of the creative ways to use up leftover watermelon, what most people typically do is wrap the leftovers in cling film and pop them into the fridge for whenever their cravings strike again.

Sure, this might seem like the most obvious and convenient choice, but we bet you never even considered that the refrigerator is the worst place to store watermelon. Especially its coldest parts — the bottom shelves and the back where cold air concentrates. That's because watermelons are made up of about 92% water, which makes them especially vulnerable to damage when exposed to cold temperatures below their ideal storage range of 55 degrees Fahrenheit.