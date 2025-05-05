We Tried 17 Sweet Baby Ray's Sauces, And This One Was The Absolute Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Let's set things straight first: We're not here to disparage Sweet Baby Ray's sauce lineup. Many consider it a staple in the kitchen pantry and we gave it high marks when ranking the best barbecue sauces the grocery store has to offer, too. But in a battle between 17 Sweet Baby Ray's flavors, some had to be dropped to the bottom of the list while others rose to the top. And at the top of our list stands a tried and true champion: Sweet Baby Ray's Original Barbecue Sauce, the sauce that started it all. To us, this sauce has all the makings of a star, and we're not alone in thinking so.

Take a look at the back of your Sweet Baby Ray's Original bottle and you'll see some ingredients typical in barbecue sauces, like distilled vinegar and tomato paste. You'll also see molasses, pineapple juice concentrate, sugar, tamarind, salt, mustard flour, celery seed, and a whole lot of spices. In just one list, you can already see that the Original flavor strikes that perfect balance between sweet, salty, tangy, and savory that a good barbecue sauce needs. The texture is thick and luxurious, making it great for dipping, spreading on sandwiches, and of course, marinating your barbecue meats. At its price point, it's also dang affordable, so you're winning all the way down.