How Many Pizzas Should You Order To Feed 20 People?

The task of ordering pizza for a group also comes with good news and with bad news. The good news: Everybody gets pizza! The bad news: Somebody has to figure out how many pizzas to acquire.

Now, this undertaking is further complicated by the vast and varied types of pizza in existence. The amount of Detroit-style pizza required to adequately satisfy 20 people will be different than the amount of Chicago's deep dish, or even its lesser-known tavern-style. For the most achievable possibility of success, consider the most common kind of pizza: The round pie of an average crust thickness, cut into triangles. It's the image that typically appears when a person hears the word "pizza," the Central Casting example of the form.

If money is no object, and leftovers can be appropriately dispatched to reduce food waste, then you can make a liberal guesstimate. But in everyday instances where neither scenario is the case, you need a real calculation. And the conventional pizza equation recommended by big chains and smaller operators lands on eight pizzas for 20 people.