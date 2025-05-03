How To Smoke A Ham Without Drying It Out

The smoker is an essential tool in any would-be barbecuer's arsenal. From a classic brisket to a whole chicken to — bear with us – an iced coffee, smoking is a fantastic technique to infuse whatever you're cooking with a sublime depth of flavor. It's also, when done right, the secret to slow cooking tender, juicy, fall-apart meat. Take, for example, the smoked ham. This humble cut of meat, when treated with care and cooked properly, becomes a thing of beauty: Meaty and surprisingly delicate, with a lovely sticky sweet glaze on the outside. Smoking enhances the meat's natural flavors, whilst adding a complexity that just can't be beat. But cooking ham really, really well is still as precise an endeavor as smoking any other meat, and there are a few tips and tricks to know to stop it from drying out.

The secret, really, is twofold: Fat and temperature. Having enough fat content (and, in turn, adding enough liquid during the cooking process) helps retain any moisture as the meat smokes and the fat renders, ensuring a juicy final product. How hot you let your smoker get (or rather, how low you can keep the temperature) meanwhile, is crucial to avoid overcooking. Keeping the ham at a low temperature (and importantly, a consistent one) will allow instead for even cooking and the absorption of that classic smoky flavor, whilst ensuring that the all-important moisture stays inside the meat, rather than evaporating away and leaving it dry and tough. Remember: Low and slow!