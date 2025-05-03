How To Use A Mason Jar For A Low-Effort Milkshake Maker

Any flavor of ice cream will work to make Mason jar milkshakes, but choose the highest fat content possible to create the creamiest milkshake. Don't skimp on the ice cream, either. Recipes suggest using one cup of ice cream and a few tablespoons of whole milk in a 16-ounce wide-mouth Mason jar, but add in a little extra ice cream if you want a thicker shake. Use whole milk or even heavy cream for a smoother texture.

High quality ice cream from loved brands like Tillamook or Häagen-Dazs work great for Mason jar milkshakes. Avoid nonfat or lactose-free milk if you can help it or you'll get a milkshake that's on the watery side with less intense flavors. Choose ice cream with mix-ins already present to avoid having to buy a bunch of extra bags of chocolate chunks, nuts, or candies.

A wide-mouth Mason jar works best because it's way easier to clean once you pour it into a glass, or you're done eating it straight out of the jar. It's also easier to stir out the lumps after you're done shaking your milkshake when you have a wide-mouth Mason jar. Other kinds of jars work just as well, it really just needs to have a lid that seals tightly. Don't forget the whipped cream, either — top your handmade Mason jar milkshake with a generous helping of garnishes and a straw to finish off the experience before it's devoured.