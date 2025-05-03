The Unique Topping That Gives Your Burger A Fresh Crunch

The fastest way to turn heads at a cookout is to unleash unexpected ingredients, condiments, and even grilling techniques. Little else will get guests talking quite like the matter of using butter to prevent dry burgers or the best method for forming ground beef into patties will. And the addition of celery to your complement of burger toppings will serve as a tasty conversation starter, too.

We are not talking, of course, about entire stalks, evocative as the image of a whole, leafy bunch on a bun may be. Curly celery, instead, is a more user-friendly way to incorporate celery into your burgers. And if you've ever twirled a gift ribbon with scissors, you can curl celery, too. Applying a similar principle, you'll use a vegetable peeler to slice long, thin celery strips. Transferred to a bowl of ice water, the strips will soak up additional moisture, which will cause them to curl after a few hours in the refrigerator. You can also give your celery curls a head start by arranging the strips into loops before refrigerating, or add more shape by winding them tighter once they're removed to dry. Additionally, the water bath also kicks in turgor pressure, which causes the delicate celery curls to swell up and become crunchy as they absorb the moisture.